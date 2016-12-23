Football

Passi, Lallawmawma join DSK Shivajians

MUMBAI: DSK Shivajians FC added two more players to the I-League 2016-17 squad, signing up national team forward Sumeet Passi and defender Ricky Lallawmawma. The former played twice for India and scored a goal while the latter is an uncapped player.

Passi from Chandigarh Football Academy, represented NorthEast United FC in ISL 2016 and earlier played in I-League for Goan club Sporting Clube de Goa.

Aizawl FC captain Lallawmawma is from Mizoram. Pune club DSK Shivajians FC has Dave Rogers as team manager. — Special Correspondent

