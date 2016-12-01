NEUFC keeps its play-off hopes alive

more-in

NorthEast United FC fired home two second half goals against Delhi Dynamos to derail one of the most consistent outfits of the tournament by a 2-1 margin and keep its play-off hopes alive in the Indian Super League.

The match at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here saw the host come up with some resolute opposition against the offensive play of the visitors. They then turned the tide with some effective combination-play in the second half.

Dynamos pulled one back in added-time, but that was not enough to neutralise NorthEast’s lead. Seityasen Singh, the promising midfielder, turned the man of the moment creating a brilliant goal that gave the host the lead early in the second half.

Ivory Coast midfielder Romaric scored the insurance goal as NEUFC notched up its fourth win at home to tally 18 points from 13 matches.

Delhi Dynamos, which pulled one back through its Brazilian striker Marcelinho, remained in the second spot of the standings with 20 points from 13 matches. NEUFC now has to beat Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday.

The match warmed up to an intense first half where Dynamos controlled the possession.

Dynamos looked fitter and more organised than NorthEast and could well have earned the lead in the third minute had not its Ghanaian striker Richard Gadze missed the mark from the top of the box.

Gadze nearly scored off a lob from Malouda in the 35th minute, but NEUFC goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh foiled the bid with a fine save.

NorthEast, which was initially jolted by the injury to its Argentine striker Nicolas Velez, clawed back into the game midway through the first half.

Velez, who limped off clutching his left thigh in the 10th minute, was replaced by Japanese forward Rober Cullen.

NorthEast had two good chances in the 18th and 37th minutes, but Delhi custodian Antonio Doblas saved efforts from Uruguayan striker Emiliano Alfaro and Seityasen.