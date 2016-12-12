Minerva Punjab and Chennai City get AIFF nod

more-in

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Bid Evaluation Committee met on Sunday and decided to award Chennai City FC & Minerva Punjab FC the right to field their teams for the upcoming season of the I-League, which is slated to commence on January 7, 2017.

AIFF secretary Kushal Das said: “I welcome Chennai City FC & Minerva Punjab FC to the I-League family and we all hope that we will have a competitive I-League.”

Das added: “With Chennai City FC & Minerva Punjab FC joining the fray now, we have ten teams competing in the next I-League. Now, we have representatives from Chennai and Punjab, which means we’ll reach out to more supporters and newer markets.”

Rohit elated

CCFC owner Rohit Ramesh was elated after getting the nod. “I am very happy. It is a good opportunity to help grow the sport in Chennai and Tamil Nadu and promote players from here,” Rohit said.

Elaborating on the plans, Rohit said, “We are already part of the CFA senior division and we have been investing at the grassroots level for the past three years. We have a programme in Thoothoor in Kanyakumari district and with this we hope to tap raw talents and get the best out of them.”

The team is currently in talks with Robin Charles Raja for a coaching role and Rohit said the team will strive to strike a right balance between foreign players, Indian players and players from the State.

Rohit also added the team will continue to be part of the CFA senior division and hopes to blood youngsters that can ensure a sound feeder system.

Chennai City FC is currently part of the senior division in the Chennai Football Association League.