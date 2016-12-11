Messi double eases pressure on Enrique

more-in

Lionel Messi struck twice as Barcelona recorded its first win in four La Liga games to close to within three points of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with a 3-0 win at Osasuna.

Barca should have killed the game off in the first half as Luis Suarez and Messi missed two big chances each against La Liga’s bottom side.

However, Suarez rounded off a fine team move to break the deadlock just before the hour before Messi’s double in the final 17 minutes moved him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as La Liga’s top scorer with 11 for the season.

The results:

La Liga: Osasuna 0 lost to Barcelona 3 (Suarez 59, Messi 72, 90+2); Real Sociedad 3 (Willian Jose 2, 24, Juanmi 90+1) bt Valencia 2 (Parejo 36-pen, Bakkali 90+3).

Premier League: Watford 3 (Okaka 36, 64, Prodl 59) bt Everton 2 (Lukaku 17, 86); Arsenal 3 (Walcott 42, Ozil 49, Iwobi 75) bt Stoke 1 (Adam 29-pen); Burnley 3 (Hendrick 13, Ward 16, Boyd 75) bt Bournemouth 2 (Afobe 45+2, Daniels 90); Hull 3 (Snodgrass 27-pen, Diomande 72, Livermore 78) drew with Crystal Palace 3 (Benteke 52-pen, Zaha 70, Campbell 89); Swansea 3 (Sigurdsson 51-pen, Llorente 54, 80) bt Sunderland 0.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 5 (Robben 18, Lewandowski 21, 58, Mueller 76, Costa 86) bt Wolfsburg 0; Cologne 1 (Rudnevs 28) drew with Borussia Dortmund 1 (Reus 90); Hamburg 1 (Kostic 68) bt Augsburg 0; Ingolstadt 1 (Roger 12) bt RB Leipzig 0; Freiburg 1 (Petersen 86) bt Darmstadt 0.

Friday’s results: La Liga: Malaga 1 (Camacho 24) drew with Granada 1 (Kravets 81).

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt 0 drew with Hoffenheim 0. — Agencies