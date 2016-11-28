Marcelinho scores hat-trick

more-in

Brazilian hitman Marcelinho scored a brilliant hat-trick as Delhi Dynamos continued its impressive form with a 5-1 walloping of FC Goa to put itself in a strong position for a play-offs berth in the Indian Super League football here on Sunday.

Marcelinho struck in the 38th, 48th and 56th minutes to take his goal tally to eight, while Richard Gadze was on target in the 51st and 57th minutes.

Delhi is now at second spot with 20 points from 12 matches, behind already-qualified Mumbai City FC (22 points from 13 matches).

Delhi scored its last four goals of the match, all in the second half, in the space of nine minutes.

Interestingly, it was Goa, which was already out of reckoning for a play-offs berth before this match, scored first through Fulganco Cardozo in the 31st minute against the run of play.

The Gianluca Zambrotta-coached side thus remained the only team not to lose a match at home this season. — PTI