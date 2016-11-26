Make-shift defence bothers Pochettino

AT A CROSSROADS: After the Champions League exit, Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino sees Saturday’s game against Chelsea as an ideal opportunity for his side to reinvigorate its season.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Saturday’s trip to in-form Premier League leader Chelsea represents an ideal opportunity for his side to reinvigorate its season.

Chelsea has stormed to the league summit after six straight wins and has not lost at home to Spurs in 26 years — a run of 29 games — but Pochettino is challenging his players to rise to the occasion.

Spurs have issues at left-back in the absence of the suspended Danny Rose and the injured Ben Davies (ankle). Jan Vertonghen is expected to shuffle across from centre-back, which would mean Kevin Wimmer continuing in central defence. Centre-back Toby Alderweireld (knee) and winger Erik Lamela (hip) remain sidelined. Chelsea coach Antonio Conte has named the same team for the last five games and is not expected to change tack against Tottenham.

Centre-back Kurt Zouma is edging closer to a first-team return after 10 months out with a knee injury, having played for the developmental squad recently. — AFP