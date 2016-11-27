Leipzig goes six points clear atop

more-in

: RB Leipzig continued its stunning start to life in the Bundesliga on Friday with a 4-1 win at Freiburg that saw it move six points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Timo Werner scored twice for the visitors at the Schwarzwald Stadion in between goals by Naby Keita and Marcel Sabitzer, with Florian Niederlechner replying in vain for the home side.

RB Leipzig’s record-breaking start to a season for a newly-promoted side sees it still unbeaten after 12 games.

The results: Bundesliga: Saturday: Borussia Monchengladbach 1 (Dahoud 25) drew with Hoffenheim 1 (Amiri 53); Cologne 0 drew with Augsburg 0; Hamburg 2 (Gregoritsch 3, 28) drew with Werder Bremen 2 (Bartels 14, Gnabry 45); Ingolstadt 1 (Jung 31) drew with Wolfsburg 1 (Caligiuri 78); Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Huszti 46, Seferovic 79) bt Borussia Dortmund 1 (Aubameyang 77).

Friday: Freiburg 1 (Niederlechner 15) lost to RB Leipzig 4 (Keita 2, Werner 21, 35, Sabitzer 79).

La Liga: Saturday: Malaga 4 (Santos 21-pen, 56 Sandro 40, Ontiveros 90+1) bt Deportivo la Coruna 3 (Borges 4-pen, 82, Andone 72); Real Madrid 2 (Ronaldo 5-pen, 18) bt Sporting Gijon 1 (Carmona 35).

Friday: Eibar 3 (Pedro Leon 19, Enrich 23, Kike 90+2) bt Real Betis 1 (Ruben Castro 84). — Agencies