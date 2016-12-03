Kochi to host ISL final

more-in

The final of the third Hero Indian Super League will be held here on December 18.

The news has been doing the rounds here for the last few weeks. And now, it has been confirmed.

The final of the third Hero Indian Super League will be held here on December 18.

“We felt that awarding the prestigious ISL final to Kochi would be an apt ode to the State’s contribution to Indian football,” said Nita Ambani, chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited, promoter of ISL, while announcing the news on Friday.

Kochi has thrown up the biggest crowds for the ISL this season, with the numbers for Kerala Blasters’s home games often touching 55,000 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

With the Blasters in good shape to reach the semifinals — the final berth will be confirmed after the Kochi team’s last league game against NorthEast United FC here on December 4 — the Nehru Stadium is likely to see record attendance figures for the next few games. — Special Correspondent