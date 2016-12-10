Kerala plan to be adventurous against attack-minded Delhi

more-in

KOCHI: It’s a match-up that doesn’t look even at all.

Delhi Dynamos appears to hold a lot of advantages as it gets ready to play Kerala Blasters in the first of their two-leg Indian Super League semifinal at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday evening.

It has Brazilian Marcelinho, the league’s top goal-getter with nine goals, along with Richard Gadze and Kean Lewis who have scored plenty of goals too. Delhi also has Florent Malouda, a shrewd operator in the midfield and a man who could produce perfect passes.

“I think we will be frightened to turn up tomorrow night if we listen to all of you. Next question you’d probably ask will be about Gadze or Kean Lewis,” said the Kerala head coach Steve Coppell, half in jest but clear about the huge task ahead, here on Saturday evening.

“We certainly acknowledge that they have got some terrific players but then we don’t have to exhaust ourselves or waste our energy trying to look after them. It’s a double-edged sword, we have to be adventurous but we also have to be disciplined. It’s just about trying to get our balance right.”

Under the calm influence of Englishman Coppell, the Kochi side has been full of happy surprises. After a disappointing start, it finished the league in second place, and despite having scored the least number of goals, it has the most number of wins this season as group topper Mumbai City at six.

Kerala has won five games on the trot at home and plays to a packed stadium every time in Kochi that makes giants out of the league’s little boys.

Kerala will looking to maximise it and pull off a victory, something it has never done at home against Delhi.

The visitor, being an attack-minded team, has pumped in more than double the number of goals scored by Kerala though it has also conceded more than any of the other semifinalists.

All eyes will be on C.K. Vineeth, the man who brought the Kerala campaign to life with his sudden strikes, and that will also mean that he could come in for some ‘special treatment’ from Delhi.

Haitian striker Kervens Belfort, who dances his way through the traffic, will be another man who will be closely watched. There is some good news too, with the return of the lively Spaniard Josu Currias Prieto after injury.

Meanwhile Gianluca Zambrotta, the Delhi coach, said Kerala will be hard to play at home.

“We are well aware that it’s a difficult game, because of the strong support in Kochi. And we will not be targeting Vineeth, he is a good player but Kerala has a lot of good players, not just Vineeth,” said the former Italian World Cup winner.

“Our team has let in a lot of goals but tomorrow, we will adapt to the situation, we will play according to the rhythm of the match.”