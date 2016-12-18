Joy for Kolkata, agony for Kerala in shoot-out

MAGIC MOMENT: The Atletico de Kolkata players are on cloud nine after clinching their second ISL title in three years.

How the big men fall!

Two of the most outstanding players in the Hero Indian Super League, Atletico de Kolkata’s Iain Hume and Kerala Blasters’ Cedric Hengbart, messed up their penalties in the tie-breaker, but it was ATK which went wild with celebration as it won its second title on Sunday.

It was heartbreak once again for Kerala as Kolkata defeated the host 4-3 in the shoot-out after the teams finished level 1-1 in extra-time.

The two had met in the ISL’s inaugural edition in 2014 and Kolkata had triumphed then too with a last-minute goal.

While the league’s all-time top-scorer Hume missed, Sameehg Doutie, Borja Fernandez, Javi Lara and Jewel Raja were successful for ATK in the tie-breaker. For KB, Antonio German, Kervens Belfort and Mohammed Rafique were on target while the seasoned Cedric Hengbart and Elhadji Ndoye muffed up their chances.

On the attack

With the cup in sight, both sides were on attack mode. As Kerala’s left-back Josu Currias Prieto missing, the right wing appeared to be the favourite route for ATK, South African Doutie doing a good job there by sending in curling crosses to Hume inside the box.

Hume, looking for his first-ever ISL goal against his former club Kerala, was all life and action with his sudden sprints, but Hengbart took care of him smartly, frequently cutting out the space for the Kolkata star. The visitor’s marquee player, Spanish World Cupper Helder Postiga, was not much of a threat, but captain and central midfielder Fernandez was a tireless worker, his passes appearing to find the right men almost always.

Kerala, on the other hand, advanced frequently through the left, the lively Haitian Belfort looking dangerous on this flank. However, with two men guarding C.K. Vineeth, the home team’s top-scorer was kept on a tight leash.

Rafi strikes for Blasters

The home side suffered a big blow in the 35th minute with its marquee player and central defender Aaron Hughes, who had been outstanding all season, being forced to leave with an injury (Senegal’s Elhadji Ndoye replaced him). The yellow brigade erupted in joy a couple of minutes later when Rafi, who had been off-colour for a major part of the campaign, gave Blasters the lead.

The goal came off a corner, taken by Mehtab Hossain. Fernandes appeared to jump in front of Rafi, almost blocking his view, but the Kasargod-born 34-year-old rose a few inches higher and headed the ball home, giving goalkeeper Debjit Majumdar no chance.

But, Kolkata equalised seven minutes later, the goal again coming off a corner. Doutie swung in a perfect kick and Sereno, despite the home’s outstanding right-back Sandesh Jhingan tailing him, headed the ball past goalkeeper Graham Stack.

Striker Duckens Nazon came close to putting Kerala ahead again in the 75th minute. He tried to evade two defenders but without much space to fire, he hit the side netting.

Kerala brought in fresh legs in the 78th minute, bringing in Antonio German and Mohammed Rafique for Nazon and Rafi, but that took away much of the sting from the home attack.

The sides had chances in the second half, but there were no goals and the game went into extra-time.

With weary legs bringing down the intensity of the match by a few notches, the packed stadium went quiet too. And soon, the match went into the tie-breaker which turned out to be delightful for Kolkata and dreadful for Kerala.

Atletico de Kolkata 1 (Sereno 44) drew with Kerala Blasters 1 ( Rafi 37). Kolkata won 4-3 in shoot-out.