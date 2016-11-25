It’s crunch time for Chennaiyin and NEUFC

COOLING OFF: Brazilians Eli Sabia (left) and Rafael Augusto take a break from Chennaiyin FC’s practice session on the eve of its crucial match against NorthEast United FC on Friday

The campaigns of Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United (NEUFC) so far in the Hero-Indian Super League have pretty much been similar: highly inconsistent play coupled with a poor rate of converting goals.

In dire need of wins in its remaining games to make it to the play-offs, the two would crave for nothing but a decisive result when they clash at the Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

While the host returned to the city after a depressing 2-0 loss to Mumbai City FC, the visitor will be relatively gung-ho following its victory over FC Pune City in its last match, thanks to a wonderful free-kick by Romaric late in the second half.

Forwards disappoint

Has the defending champion lost its mojo on the attacking front? After scoring just 14 goals from 12 matches, it would not be an exaggeration to say that none of the forwards has put their hands up to make a definitive impact.

Dudu has been a disappointment; Jeje has done his bit but that’s not been enough. Davide Succi has sparkled albeit briefly and so has Maurizio Peluso.

When asked whether the team missed the stars of last season John Stiven Mendoza and Elano Blumer, Chennaiyin’s head coach Marco Materazzi said more than the Brazilian Elano, the team felt the absence of Bruno Pelissari (now with Delhi Dynamos). When the team was in dire straits last season, Marco replaced Elano with Bruno and the latter delivered in style.

“What I regret more than Elano not being there, it is Bruno. If you remember in the last four games [last season], it was Bruno who made the difference and also Mendoza,” he said.

Materazzi’s lament

The 43-year-old Italian rued the missed chances and conceding goals after having taken the lead. “In the first game against ATK, we conceded a late goal (2-2). It was the same thing (in the away match) against Pune City (1-1), where we conceded a free kick by Anibal Rodriguez for the equaliser.”

“We could have sealed the game in Mumbai (home) and also Kerala (away) when we were up 1-0 in the first half and could have easily made it 2-0 in the second half [but didn’t].”

The problem with NEUFC, too, has been its lack of teeth in the final third. In its four wins, it hasn’t scored more than two goals even though striker Emiliano Alfaro is one of the top-scorers in the league with five.

With 14 points from 11 matches, NEUFC will go all out for a win. It’s head coach Nelo Vingada said as much. “It’s the most important, most difficult, and very crucial match for both teams. [Our] target is to play for the result. We have only two options: win or win!”

For NEUFC, Rowlin Borges will not take the field as he is suspended while Jeje and Peluso are doubtful starters for the host. It is clear though that attack will be the watchword.