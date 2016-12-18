ISL finals: Kerala seek glory against a strong Kolkata

Kerala Blasters FC football team head coach Steve Coppell, Kerala defender Aaron Hughes, Atlectico de Kolkata forward Helder Postiga and head coach Jose Francisco Molina pose with the ISL trophy during a press conference in Kochi ahead of the ISL final on Sunday.

more-in

The third edition of the Indian Super League comes to an end on Sunday with yet another fascinating contest, between Atletico de Kolkata and Kerala Blasters.

Interestingly these two teams met in the first edition finals and Atletico de Kolkata emerged victorious. The second edition was won by Chennaiyin FC.

This time around, Kerala Blasters will be playing on their home turf, Kochi. The local fans will certainly be aiming for a Kerala win as sweet revenge for their defeat in the first edition.

Let us have a look at the line-ups

Atletico de Kolkata

Goal-keepers: Dani Mallo, Debjit Majumder, Shilton Paul

Defenders: Arnab Mondal, Henrique Fonseca Sereno, Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo, Keegan Pereira, Kinshuk Debnath, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Robert Lalthlamuana.

Midfielders: Abinash Ruidas, Bidyananda Singh, Bikash Jairu, Bikramjit Singh, Borja Fernandez, Javier Lara Grande, Jewel Raja Shaikh, Lalrindika Ralte, Ofentse Nato, Sameehg Doutie, Stephen Paul Pearson.

Forwards: Helder Postiga, Iain Hume, Juan Belencoso.

Coach: Jose Francisco Molina.

Kerala Blasters

Goal-keepers: Graham Stack, Kunal Sawant, Sandip Nandy.

Defenders: Aaron Hughes, Gurwinder Singh, Cedric Hengbart, Pratik Chaudhari, Rino Anto, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Azrack Mahamat, CK Vineeth, Didier Boris Kadio, Elhadji Ndoye, Ishfaq Ahmed, Josu Currais, Mehtab Hosswain, Vinit Rai.

Forwards: Antonio German, Duckens Nazon, Farukh Chaudhary, Kervens Belfort, Michael Chopra, Mohammed Rafi, Mohammed Rafique, Thongkoisiem Haokip.

Coach: Steve Coppell

Both the teams are playing fine football this season. They met twice this season in the group stage. Atletico de Kolkata won one match and the second ended in a draw. Kerala Blasters started this edition on a losing note but bounced back strongly to reach the semifinal stage.

In the semifinals, Atletico de Kolkata met Mumbai City FC and Kolkata started the first leg on a winning note with a 3-2 margin. The second leg ended in a goalless draw.

In the other semifinals, Kerala Blasters defeated Delhi Dynamos 1-0 in the fist leg and won the second leg through a penalty shoot-out as Delhi Dynamos won the second leg 2-1 in the regulation time.

Players to watch for

Atletico de Kolkata: Javier Lara Gran de, Iain Hume, Sameehg Doutie and Helder Postiga.

Kerala Blasters FC: CK Vineeth, Kervens Belfort, Hengbart and Didier Boris Kadio.

When comparing the strengths of the two teams, Atletico de Kolkata has an edge over Kerala Blasters. But, playing on home ground backed by vociferous fans, Kerala Blasters will not put up a strong fight.