Hoffenheim continues its unbeaten run

Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund fought out an entertaining 2-2 draw on Friday which saw both sides stay on the fringes of the Bundesliga title race.

Hoffenheim now trails Bayern Munich and Leipzig by six points having played a game more with Dortmund two points further adrift.

The draw saw the hosts remain the only unbeaten club in Europe’s top leagues aside from Real Madrid.

Its coach Julian Nagelsmann was up against his ex-mentor Dortmund’s Thomas Tuchel and it was Hoffenheim which drew first blood on three minutes when Mark Uth netted.

Mario Goetze levelled in the 11th minute only for Sandro Wagner to put Hoffenheim back in front on 20 minutes — albeit after 27-year-old referee Benjamin Brand found he had not pushed aside Sven Bender to head in.

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 2-2 with his 16th of the season three minutes after the restart after good work by French international Ousmane Dembele.

But Dortmund found its creative thrust somewhat blunted when Dembele had to go off midway through the second period through injury.

Further hampering Dortmund’s cause was a dismissal four minutes before the interval of Marco Reus for a second booking which looked harsh after a tussle with Nadiem Amiri.

Costa strikes

In the Premier League, Diego Costa struck as Chelsea won 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, a club record-equalling 11th straight victory that sent it nine points clear at the summit.

The results: Premier League: Saturday: Crystal Palace 0 lost to Chelsea 1 (Costa 43); Middlesbrough 3 (Negredo 18, 29-pen, De Roon 58) bt Swansea 0; Stoke 2 (Bojan 39-pen, Allen 45+3) drew with Leicester 2 (Ulloa 74, Amartey 88); Sunderland 1 (van Aanholt 49) bt Watford 0; West Ham 1 (Noble 76-pen) bt Hull 0.

Bundesliga: Saturday: Schalke 04 1 (Konoplyanka 74) bt Freiburg 1 (Niederlechner 64); Mainz 3 (Latza 35, 56, 67) bt Hamburg 1 (Wood 21); Augsburg 1 (Hinteregger 75) bt Borussia Monchengladbach 0; Werder Bremen 1 (Gnabry 40) drew with Cologne 1 (Rudnevs 28); RB Leipzig 2 (Werner 41, Orban 62) bt Hertha Berlin 0 Friday: Hoffenheim 2 (Uth 3, Wagner 20) drew with Borussia Dortmund 2 (Gotze 11, Auybameyang 48)

La Liga: Saturday: Sporting Gijon 1 (Carmona 89) lost to Villarreal 3 (Dos Santos 11, Sansone 19, Pato 74); Atletico Madrid 1 (Saul Niguez 59) bt Las Palmas 0. Friday: Alaves 1 (Deyverson 58) bt Real Betis 0.

Serie A: Saturday: Empoli 2 (Mchedlidze 8, 72) bt Cagliari 0.