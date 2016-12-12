Guimaraes banking on home fans to push Mumbai

more-in

MUMBAI: Alexandre Guimaraes, Mumbai City FC’s head coach, was cautious with his words about going into a semifinal second-leg against Atletico de Kolkata without his captain Diego Forlan.

“It’s difficult for me to predict now whether we will suffer in Diego’s absence. In the games that he didn’t play, like against ATK, we performed well. The one who is going to play in Diego’s spot, I don’t have any doubt that he will do the best to help us get through,” he said.

The Costa Rican is hopeful of packed stands at the Mumbai Football Arena, MCFC’s home base. “Our players are excited to play in front of our fans, who have been great. I hope we have a full stadium and the fans will push our players to the limit. We have to play smart, we don’t have to be suicidal.”

ATK head coach Jose Molina, meanwhile is clear about winning remaining the priority. The visitors need a draw to progress to the final in season three. “Nothing changes for us because of the result in Kolkata (3-2 win). We will not play in a different way. We have a small advantage and need to keep calm.”

The Spaniard added: “What we did in the past is not important. If we go to the final, it will be because on Tuesday, we will play a good match, not because of what we did before.”

According to information from ISL, players with yellow cards going into Tuesday’s game are Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, Sehnaj Singh, Otacilio Alves for Mumbai City, and Lalrindika Ralte and Henrique Sereno for ATK.