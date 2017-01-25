Gokulam FC attempts to swim against tide

more-in

Thiruvananthapuram: With more than half a dozen football clubs biting the dust in the last two decades, Kerala has become the graveyard for professional football clubs in the country.

It may sound preposterous at a time when Kerala Blasters is having a successful run in the Indian Super League.

But reality is that FC Kochin, Viva Kerala (later Chirag United), Malabar United, Josco FC, Golden Threads, Golden Eagles and Pathanapuram FC, which were started with much fanfare in the State, after one or two seasons have faded into oblivion.

Amidst this gloom, Gokulam FC, promoted by businessman Gokulam Gopalan, is attempting to swim against the tide. The club was formally launched earlier this week by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The club will be based in the football-crazy district of Malappuram and will train at the Kerala Sports Council stadium in Kottappadi.

The club has roped in Bino George, who holds an AFC professional license in coaching, as the chief coach.

Gokulam Gopalan, the chairman of Gokulam Group of Companies, said at the launch function that he was aware of the difficulties in running a professional club in the State, but said he was a lot wiser after having experienced adversities as one of the directors of the now defunct Viva FC.

Gopalan said it was his love for the game that prompted him to think of starting a football club.

“As one of the directors of Viva I have first hand knowledge of how difficult it is to run a football club in the State without funds.

“Gokulam FC will have sponsors and we are in talks with some companies for sponsorships. We will be promoting players from Kerala, especially youngsters. We will try to give them the best facilities and opportunity to develop their talent.

“We will provide employment to footballers in our companies. The final list of players will be unveiled at the end of the month and we will begin our practice sessions in the first week of next month.

“We will try to field under-14 and under-16 teams in the junior I-league season next year. In course of time the club will have its own stadium and our own academy for developing football at the grassroots,” said Gopalan.

Bino George said the road map for the club was to play in the I-League in three years time.

“Initially we will be taking part in the Kerala Premier League and other invitation tournaments. The club will try to encourage local talent. Our team will be a mixture of youth and experience.

“We are in talks with some players from outside the State. The club, if the need arises, will bring in foreign players to strengthen the team,’’ he said.

Gokulam FC’s attempt to buck the prevailing trend in the State will be closely watched.