Germany to face Chile at Confederations Cup

A picture shows a board displaying the results of the draw for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, a dress rehearsal for the 2018 World Cup, in Kazan on Saturday.

The tournament runs from June 17 to July 2 next year and is a warmup event for the World Cup in Russia a year later.

World Cup winner Germany will play South American champion Chile in the group stage of next year’s Confederations Cup.

The Germans will also take on Australia and the African champion, to be determined in February, in Group B.

European champion Portugal will face hosts Russia in Group A, along with Mexico and New Zealand. Russia will play New Zealand in the opening game in St. Petersburg.

The Confederations Cup’s future after 2017 is uncertain, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino saying earlier on Saturday that the format could be changed and “we are putting everything on the table.”