Everton thumps Man City

Pep Guardiola suffered the largest league defeat of his managerial career as Manchester City slumped to a 4-0 loss against Everton on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas put Everton in control at Goodison Park before teenager Tom Davies scored his first goal for the club and debutant Ademola Lookman completed the rout after coming on as an 89th-minute substitute.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an 84th-minute header as Manchester United prevented Liverpool from recapturing second place in a 1-1 draw.

Paul Pogba stood to be United’s fall guy at Old Trafford after conceding a soft first-half penalty for handball, which James Milner converted, only for Ibrahimovic to save his blushes.

The results:

EPL: On Sunday: Everton 4 (Lukaku 34, Mirallas 47, Davies 79, Lookman 90+4) bt Manchester City 0. Manchester United 1 (Ibrahimovic 84) drew with Liverpool 1 (Milner 27-pen). On Saturday: Burnley 1 (Barton 78) bt Southampton 0; Hull 3 (Hernandez 32, 50, Mings 62-og) bt Bournemouth 1 (Stanislas 3-pen); Leicester 0 lost to Chelsea 3 (Alonso 6, 51, Pedro 71); Sunderland 1 (Defoe 40) lost to Stoke 3 (Arnautovic 15, 22, Crouch 34); Swansea 0 lost to Arsenal 4 (Giroud 37, Cork 54-og, Naughton 67-og, Sanchez 73); Tottenham 4 (Kane 12, 77, 82, McAuley 26-og) bt West Brom 0; Watford 0 drew with Middlesbrough 0; West Ham 3 (Feghouli 68, Carroll 79, Lanzini 86) bt Crystal Palace 0.

Serie A: On Sunday: Cagliari 4 (Borriello 40, 60, Pedro 44, Farias 64-pen) bt Genoa 1 (Simeone 29).

Lazio 2 (Milinkovic-Savic 45+1, Immobile 68-pen) bt Atalanta 1 (Petagna 21); Napoli 3 (Tonelli 47, Hamsik 49, Mertens) bt Pescara 1 (Caprari 90+4-pen); Sampdoria 0 drew with Empoli 0; Sassuolo 4 (Matri 15, 66, Ragusa 24, Politano 83) bt Palermo 1 (Quaison 9); Udinese 0 lost to Roma 1 (Nainggolan 12).

On Saturday: Crotone 0 lost to Bologna 1 (Dzemaili 51); Inter Milan 3 (Icardi 69, Perisic 86, Eder 90+3) bt Chievo 1 (Pellissier 34).

La Liga: On Sunday: Valencia 2 (Montoya 17, Mina 73) bt Espanyol 1 (David Lopez 85); Celta Vigo 1 (Radoja 89) bt Alaves 0. On Saturday: Leganes 0 drew with Athletic Bilbao 0; Barcelona 5 (Suarez 14, 57, Messi 52, Arda Turan 58, Vidal 80) bt Las Palmas 0; Atletico Madrid 1 (Gaitan 8) bt Real Betis 0; Deportivo La Coruna 0 drew with Villarreal 0.