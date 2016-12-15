Everton stuns Arsenal

more-in

Ashley Williams’s 86th-minute header ended Arsenal’s 14-game unbeaten run and kept Arsene Wenger’s side from the Premier League summit as Everton claimed a much-needed 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Arsenal would have provisionally supplanted leader Chelsea on goals scored with victory and took a 20th-minute lead when Alexis Sanchez’s free-kick deflected in off Williams.

But Seamus Coleman equalised with a 44th-minute header before Williams’s first Everton goal ended his team’s five-game winless run and sent Ronald Koeman’s men up to seventh in the table.

“We showed two faces,” Everton manager Koeman told BT Sport.

“The first face, I hate that face because it is all about being nervous. You cannot lose the game like that.

“This was a good match though because we showed how we have to play — with commitment and aggression. You see the reaction of the crowd when you go for it and that’s what we did.”

Meanwhile, champion Leicester City was brought down to earth after its 4-2 demolition of Manchester City as Marc Pugh’s goal earned Bournemouth a 1-0 win at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal made only one change from its 3-1 win over Stoke City, fit-again right-back Hector Bellerin replacing injured centre-back Shkodran Mustafi, and took a 20th-minute lead. The goal stemmed from a comedy of errors on the edge of Everton’s box as Ross Barkley lost possession, Williams fouled his own teammate Idrissa Gueye and Jagielka tripped Francis Coquelin.

12th goal for Sanchez

Sanchez sent the free-kick curling towards Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg and in seeking to clear the ball, Williams succeeded only in deflecting it into his own net.

It was Sanchez’s 12th effort of the campaign, putting him level with Chelsea’s Diego Costa as Premier League top scorer.

Everton did not look like equalising, with Romelu Lukaku and Aaron Lennon slicing shots off target, but with half-time looming drew level.

Leighton Baines curled a right-foot cross towards the back post from the left and Coleman nipped in between Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal to glance a deft header past Petr Cech.

Mesut Ozil spurned a glorious opportunity to restore Arsenal’s lead early in the second half, wafting a shot over the bar from Sanchez’s cut-back, while Barkley drilled wide at the other end.

The noise level rose as the game wore on and with four minutes to play Everton struck the winner, Williams flying in at the back post to send a thudding header past Cech from Barkley’s corner.

Everton had Jagielka sent off after he picked up a second yellow card, but the hosts survived despite a late scare that saw Arsenal substitute Alex Iwobi have a shot blocked on the line.

The results:

Bournemouth 1 (Pugh 34) bt Leicester 0; Everton 2 (Coleman 44, Williams 86) bt Arsenal 1 (Sanchez 20). — AFP