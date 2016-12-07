Does anyone remember Melbourne ’56 and its heroes?

MEMORIES OF ANOTHER DAY: Mohd. Zulfaqaruddin with one of his prized possessions. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

HYDERABAD: It's sixty years to the day since Indian football's finest hour.

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India finished fourth, bowing out to Bulgaria 0-3 in the 1956 Olympics bronze medal play-off.

Seven in that squad were from Hyderabad, apart from the coach, the late S.A. Rahim. Who was the baby of the Indian soccer team at Melbourne, was a question in a subsequent UPSC exam.

Born at Osman Shahi on February 7, 1936, Mohd. Zulfakaruddin, is one of the trio of survivors from that magnificent seven. (Only last week, Syed Abdus Salam, the squad's stopper-back, adjudged best defender, bedridden for the past five years, breathed his last).

Short-changed by society, if not by the nation's sports officialdom, only two received the Arjuna Award, which carried only the legendary archer's statue and a citation.

At home, politicians vie with each other to reward current sports celebrities, already awash with incentives. For these legends of the past, there were only promises of plots of land, still to materialize after six decades.

A monthly pension, initiated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's former Commissioner Somesh Kumar to honour financially weak sportspersons, was a boon for Zulfakar. Sadly it hasn't been coming for about six months now, perhaps in a case of throwing the baby out with the bathwater, after the bureaucrat was shifted.

At a Sydney club, the guest register had a query on monthly salary. Rs. 50, wrote Zulfakar, then a constable with the Hyderabad City Police, known as City Afghans in the era of the Nizams.

For about a decade, the frail left-in captained the said team, which morphed into the AP Police (APP). With no less than nine Olympians representing it at various times, it was no surprise that the side walked away with most of the silverware in the land.

Cycling 25km to the Central Police Lines (CPL) Ground at Amberpet was no pain to pursue his passion. So would the players repair their boots themselves to save costs on the cobbler.

A smile comes easily to the 80-year-old, despite taking some big blows in life. A thief stole the blazer he received for his memorable Melbourne assignment. So did he lose his wife of four decades to cancer in 2010. His lifetime savings were spent to marry off his two daughters. Two sons are unemployed, while the eldest in Qatar faces retrenchment.

Football historian Novy Kapadia's quote from Zulfakar's double Olympian teammate Noor Mohammed, who died in penury of tuberculosis, speaks poignantly of their lot: “Often at practice we had one football and for refreshments afterwards, a cup of tea.”