Clash of contrasting styles in ATK-MCFC semifinal

Ahead of the season’s first play-off fixture of the ISL, Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) encountered a series of blips that sought to queer its prospects against its opponent, Mumbai City FC.

Having finished the league with eight draws, Spanish coach Jose Molina searched for the reason that saw his team running aground against opponents mostly at home, where it played five draws in seven outings. “We never went out to play a draw but somehow our attack faltered though we always have been aggressive in our intent,” Molina said.

The Spaniard said it mattered little if his team is not counted a favourite against Mumbai City FC, which has shown a better brand of attacking football. “I am not worried about not being counted the favourite. We as a team will look to give our best and return with a win,” he added.

Mondal doubtful

Injury to defender Arnab Mondal kept Molina a bit worried but the coach said he will have a suitable replacement in case his regular central defender is not found fit on the day of the match.

With one Indian gone, Molina will be hard pressed to find the right combination of foreigners, which may force him to break his regular combination.

“The teams in ISL have similar standards though teams have different playing styles. It will be a tough match for both of us and we would try to ensure the best result,” said Molina trying to whisk away the adverse league record against the opponent.

The ATK had held Mumbai 1-1 visiting the latter before losing by Diego Forlan’s goal at home.

Unlike the way MCFC has built its exposition on the field around the class of the Uruguayan World Cup star Diego Forlan, AKT’s attack sputtered on many occasions primarily because its Portuguese marquee player Helder Postiga could not influence his colleagues upfront.

Molina will be hoping Postiga and Canadian Iain Hume, or his replacement Spaniard Juan Belencoso, forge a good combination to beat the efficiency of a superior Mumbai attack.

Forlan, Sunil Chhetri, Argentine Matias Defederico and the young Brazilian Otacilio Brito Alves (Cafu) make the visitor’s offensive line-up arguably the best in business on current form.

“This our first semifinal and the team is keyed up to give its best. We have been very stable in the tournament so far and hope to retain that identity on field tomorrow,” said the Mumbai City coach Alexandre Guimaraes.

The experienced Costa Rica coach seemed to draw the “confidence” from the way the attack and defence have combined, with the Romanian Lucian Goian making a big presence in the team’s central defence. Guimaraes heaped praise on the commitment showed by a great player like Forlan, who he said has contributed to the team showing the right intent and inspired his teammates to give their best.