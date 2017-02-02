European leagues Football

City routs West Ham, United disappoints

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City turned on the style to dismantle West Ham United 4-0 and revive its fading Premier League title aspirations even as Manchester United’s hopes suffered a potentially fatal blow with a goalless home draw against struggling Hull City on Wednesday.

City produced a scintillating first-half display, scoring three times before the break through Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and new boy Gabriel Jesus, before Yaya Toure’s penalty capped a one-sided romp at the London Stadium.

Clinical finishing was in short supply as United came up against an inspired performance from Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic, who made a string of superb saves to keep Jose Mourinho’s side at bay.

While City’s victory moved it level on 46 points with fourth-placed Liverpool and kept leader Chelsea just about in its sights, United’s slip-up left it sixth, four points adrift of City and 14 off the summit.

The results:

Premier League: Manchester United 0 drew with Hull 0; Stoke 1 (Crouch 7) drew with Everton 1 (Shawcross 39-og); West Ham 0 lost to Manchester City 4 (De Bruyne 17, Silva 21, Jesus 39, Toure 67-pen).

Serie A: Pescara 1 (Caprari 15) lost to Fiorentina 2 (Tello 68, 90).

