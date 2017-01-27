Churchill downs 10-man BFC

DOING HIS BEST: Sunil Chhetri was in the thick of things, but even his best efforts couldn’t save the day for Bengaluru FC.

Churchill Brothers scored its maiden win of the season, coming from behind to down 10-man Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the fifth round of the Hero I-League football at the Tilak Stadium here on Friday.

After Anthony Wolfe (33rd) cancelled out Sunil Chhetri’s 22nd-minute goal, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh scored the winner in the 54th minute to give Churchill full points. The win helped the Goa side move to seventh with four points from five games.

Defending champion Bengaluru FC, which suffered its second straight defeat, remained fourth with nine.

Bengaluru FC made three changes to the team which lost against East Bengal, bringing in Nishu Kumar, Alwyn George and Roby Norales in place of Lalmangaisanga Ralte, Lenny Rodrigues and Udanta Singh.

The home team made two changes, bringing in Surchandra Singh and Surahuddin Mollick in place of Brandon Fernandes and Seriton Fernandes.

Bengaluru FC, looking to get back to winning ways after losing to East Bengal, controlled the midfield, with Chhetri and Alwyn combining well.

Bengaluru FC it was reduced to 10 in the last 20 minutes as Johnson was red-carded for a dangerous foul on Richard Costa.

The result: Churchill Brothers 2 (Wolfe 33, Lyngdoh 54) bt Bengaluru FC 1 (Chhetri 22). — PTI