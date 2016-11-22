Chennaiyin FC faces a huge challenge

more-in

MUMBAI: Chennaiyin FC has arrived at the turning point in Hero ISL 2016, where pulling off a draw from the jaws of defeat, like the one against Atletico de Kolkata in the previous game, is not enough to be in the running for a play-off berth. Three points from every victory matters from now on and away games remain the stumbling block for the visitor (one win in five away ties).

The biggest defeats inflicted on Chennaiyin were triggered by attacking outfits Delhi Dynamos FC (lost 1-4) and Kerala Blasters FC (lost 1-3). Mumbai City FC (MCFC), the next opponent at Mumbai Football Arena, happens to be the most effective squad in the offensive half. Placed in the league table’s bottom half (11 matches, 14 points), the defending champion faces a huge challenge against the host in blue.

Marco Materazzi, head coach in the visiting camp, felt luck was a key factor missing in the dugout. “May be we need a little bit of luck. We are still confident of making the play-offs. In every game we showed attitude and spirit, except against Delhi Dynamos.”

The Italian World Cupper is right and is viewing the fightbacks in positive light. Victories have been fewer (three) than draws (five).

Fire power

Chennaiyin comes armed with the fire power to rattle any rival defence, including MCFC. Three goals each from tricky Indian striker Jeje Lalpekhlua and Italian teammate David Lucci is evidence of their quality in the goalmouth, contributing their bit to the cause with opportunistic goals. Bernard Mendy and Hans Mulder have scored a brace each.

ATK was at the receiving end in the drawn game from Chennaiyin forwards and midfielders, but had to wait till Succi’s last-gasp gal to force a points split. The defence looks unsettled, an area likely to get exposed by the variety in Mumbai City strikeforce. Diego Forlan, Matias Defederico, Sony Norde, Sunil Chhetri are dangerous on the ball, the skipper revels in dead-ball situations.

The heaviest weapon on Forlan’s team is also the canniest. Brazilian Otacillo Alves got emotional celebrating his first ISL 2016 goal in nine appearances, his ball-skills and movement with the ball will fetch him many more opportunities. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is under-utilised by coach Alexandre Guimaraes, maybe to retain the surprise element for the play-offs.

Replying to a query about Chennaiyin as opponents, Guimaraes noted: “They are champions and champions always like to fight till the end. We saw the way Chennaiyin played against ATK, they are tough and still on course.”

The experienced Costa Rican is trying to be a level-head amidst the excitement in the table topper’s camp. The blue shirts won five matches and approach the 12th match with intensity.

The MCFC coach said: “To achieve the first goal is to qualify for the playoffs. We have to get more points, 19 are not enough.”

Guimaraes has a full-strength squad to choose from, unlike Materazzi, who has been forced to deal with injury to match-winner Lalpekhlua. Curbing Chhetri, eager to open scoring in season three, is tough on any defence. Keeping hat-trick man Forlan hovering near the ball quiet is nothing less than a nightmare.