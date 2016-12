more-in

CHENNAI: Chennai City FC announced that it has signed Zakeer Mundampara on loan from ISL club Chennaiyin FC via its twitter page on Saturday.

The 26-year old Zakeer has played for Mohun Bagan, Salgaocar and DSK Shivajians in the I-League. He has made one appearance for India in its under-23 team in 2011. — Sports Reporter