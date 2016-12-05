Blatter loses appeal at CAS against 6-year FIFA ban

more-in

Sepp Blatter says he has lost his appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a six-year ban by FIFA.

Blatter says in a statement it is “difficult” to accept but that “the way the case progressed, no other verdict could be expected.”

The former FIFA president, who was banned for approving a $2 million payment to Michel Platini in 2011, says he will accept the decision.

Blatter could have appealed to Switzerland’s supreme court. It can annul verdicts if legal process was abused.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport was judging whether Blatter was guilty of unethically offering a cash gift and conflict of interest.