Blasters go through via penalties

JOY UNBOUNDED: Sandip Nandy was shaky initially, but made up by making an exceptional save in the penalty shoot-out.

more-in

Delhi Dynamos played the game, but Kerala Blasters won it through a tense penalty shoot-out to secure a place in the final of the 2016 Hero ISL.

Dynamos missed three penalties while Blasters scored three to set up a title clash with Atletico de Kolkata on Sunday.

Dynamos skipper Florent Malouda and Bruno Pelissari were the biggest culprits, as they hooked the ball high above the goalpost.

Sandip Nandy, under the Blasters bar, then saved Memo’s weak penalty before Mohammed Rafique scored the winner. Josu Currais and Kervens Belfort had been on target earlier.

Down to 10 men for most of the 90 minutes of regulation time, Dynamos took the game into extra-time and then forced the tie-breaker.

Having lost the first leg 1-0, Dynamos set a furious pace when the match started as it chased a victory.

Two goals in its favour and one against meant that the aggregate score was 2-2.

Dynamos stunned Blasters with a Marcelinho goal but conceded the equaliser within three minutes to Nazon.

Milan Singh sees red

And then Dynamos lost a man, a senseless charge by Milan Singh that earned him a red card.

Blasters had the advantage but it was left in shambles at the stroke of half-time when Memo’s header got in much to the joy of the Dynamos bench.

The score at half-time was a true indicator of Dynamos’ domination. The way they regrouped and gave a superb demonstration of endurance established Dynamos as the most exciting squad of the league.

They shrugged off the pressure of having lost Milan with the game not even 30 minutes old and harassed the opposition through some sensational play by Malouda and Marcelinho.

Magical Malouda

Malouda was a magical figure when he had the ball at his feet. He also created opportunities for Marcelinho and Blasters had to thank Sandesh Jhingan, who brought off some brilliant sliding blocks and a goalline save when the Frenchman headed towards the target in the 77th minute.

Jhingan was the difference between the teams as he played his heart out.

Nandy was initially shaky as he bungled on two occasions to concede goals even as C.K. Vineeth and Nazon stood out with their innovative runs, constantly looking to exploit the gaps.

For Dynamos, Gadze was unable to create space and it all depended on Malouda’s untiring brilliance.

Marcos Tebar set up Dynamos’ first goal when he floated the ball and Kadio’s faulty clearance was finished well by Marcelinho.

The equaliser was a wonderful strike by Nazon, a skilful and clinical end to a move that saw him move past a couple of defenders and fire the ball into the far corner.

The result: Delhi Dynamos 2 (Marcelinho 21, Memo 45) bt Kerala Blasters 1 (Nazon 24). (Aggregate 2-2). Blasters win 3-0 on penalties).