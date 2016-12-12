Belfort gives Blasters the advantage

FOX IN THE BOX: Kervens Belfort, who has scored some crucial goals for Kerala Blasters this season, is proving to be a fantastic signing. | Photo Credit: H.Vibhu;H.Vibhu -

more-in

Every time Kervens Belfort danced past defenders, the crowd went into a frenzy.

The Haitian is an entertainer. Just a few days back, he juggled the ball a few times on his knees as he moved past a defender.

The striker was once again in fine form on Sunday, scoring the match winner, as Kerala Blasters defeated Delhi Dynamos 1-0 in the first of its two-leg Indian Super League semifinal at the Nehru Stadium here.

And once again, there was a lovely piece of action before Belfort’s 65th minute goal.

He went on a solo run from his half, and as he entered the box, Belfort dodged his way past Spanish defender Ruben Rocha and shot home. Another defender Anas Edathodika made a desperate attempt to stop him, even as the goalkeeper Antonio Santana charged out but they could nothing.

Dynamos, blessed with attacking stars like Marcelinho, Richard Gadze and Kean Lewis who have scored plenty of goals this season, did show their attacking instincts early.

Missed chances

Captain Florent Malouda found a way through the middle in the opening minutes but with two defenders surrounding him, he passed the ball to Kean Lewis on the left but the Indian shot wide.

A lovely counter-attack followed with Belfort racing on the left and providing a neat pass to C.K. Vineeth. But the Kerala star, who has scored five goals from six games, hit the side-netting.

That was how the game went, with both teams even for a major part of the game. Kerala attacked through the flanks, with Belfort keeping Dynamos on their toes while right-back Sandesh Jhingan moved up frequently on the right.

Kerala’s target was to make the most of the packed stadium and as the team settled down, Cedric Hengbart, captain Aaron Hughes and Jhingan took turns in going forward which confused Dynamos.

The home defenders marked the Dynamos players well: Hengbart kept Gadze on a tight leash, Jhingan took care of Lewis, Hughes handled Ghana’s Gadze while midfielder Mehtab Hossain shadowed Malouda, the visitor’s marquee player.

But Marcelinho, with his marauding runs, kept left-back Josu Currias Prieto busy. Prieto picked up a yellow midway through the first half and when things turned hotter, coach Steve Coppell smartly replaced the Spaniard with Ivory Coast’s Didier Kadio.

On the other side, three men were deployed to guard Vineeth and they were successful to an extent.

Just as the first half appeared to finish goalless, Belfort produced a goal only to see it being disallowed. Belfort was disappointed but shortly after the hour-mark, his fine solo run produced the match-winner.

Delhi almost found the equaliser in the 75th minute, but Hengbart made a wonderful goalline save, heading out a Marcelinho’s header.