Belencoso, Lalthlamuana may miss ISL final

Video footage from different cameras, capturing the post-match brawl between Mumbai City FC and Atletico de Kolkata players in front of the fans at the Mumbai Football Arena, has been handed over to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

According to ISL sources, referee Arumughan Rowan’s report and match commissioner J. Ravishankar’s observations have also been submitted to the federation for inquiry.

Two foreign players, Spain’s Juan Belencoso (ATK) and Brazil’s Thiago Cunha, have been shown red cards for their role in the brawl after the second leg semifinal had ended in a goalless draw. Belencoso is alleged to have head-butted a rival, so far unnamed. The latter was seen kicking the opposition players. ATK was down to 10 players, after Robert Lalthlamuana was sent off in the first half for a reckless tackle on an opponent.

The Spanish forward and the Indian defender face an automatic one-match suspension, ruling them out of the ISL final on December 18 in Kochi.