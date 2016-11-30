Battle of the bottom scrapers

more-in

Both Chennaiyin and Goa are out of the reckoning

Margao: The last time FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC met at the Fatorda Stadium, there was plenty at stake. It was the final of the 2015 Indian Super League, with the winner walking away with the ultimate prize.

This time around, the pay-off is of far less significance. The home side and Chennaiyin FC occupy the bottom two spots on the points table, and neither has a chance of making it to the play-off round.

Chennaiyin FC, the defending champion, has fallen apart this year. The side has let in 20 goals, with only FC Goa faring worse on this count.

Chennaiyin FC coach Marco Materazzi acknowledged that opponents have been handed easy runs all over the park, and not just in and around the penalty box. The team has also lost crucial points after conceding late, crucial goals.

This was seen during the recent fixtures against FC Pune City, Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC. The most recent disappointment, where an injury-time header from Shouvik Ghosh helped NorthEast United FC snatch a 3-3 draw, effectively shut Chennaiyin out of the tournament.

On the attacking front, the hole left by the absence of Elano Blumer, Bruno Pelissari and Stiven Mendoza has been tough to fill.

For FC Goa, this campaign has seen trouble even before its players stepped on to the field. As a result of the previous edition’s acrimonious summit clash, the team management has spent much of the pre-season settling disciplinary matters.

These distractions had prompted coach Zico to state that his unit should not have even participated in the tournament this year. The football action has reflected this deflated state of mind, highlighted in the 5-1 thrashing received at the hands of Delhi Dynamos on Sunday.

This isn’t, however, time to throw in the towel. FC Goa has one final chance to put on a show for its fans at Fatorda Stadium. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, is here to spoil the consolation party.