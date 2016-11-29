Barcelona fails to break Sociedad hoodoo

more-in

Sumptuous finish from Lionel Messi spares the visitors’ blushes

: Barcelona’s winless streak at Real Sociedad stretched to eight games as the Spanish champion was outplayed in a 1-1 draw on Sunday that leaves it six points adrift of La Liga leader Real Madrid.

A sumptuous finish from Lionel Messi spared Barcelona’s blushes after Willian Jose had headed Sociedad into a deserved lead just after the half-time break.

Fortunate

And Barcelona was fortunate to escape without a fifth consecutive league defeat in San Sebastian as Carlos Vela hit the woodwork twice and Juanmi’s header 14 minutes from time was wrongly ruled out for offside.

A point is enough to move Barca up to second, but it now desperately needs to beat Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

The results: La Liga: Real Sociedad 1 (Willian Jose 53) drew with Barcelona 1 (Messi 59); Celta Vigo 3 (Aspas 23, Bongonda 39, Cheikh 90+2) bt Granada 1 (Kravets 87); Osasuna 0 lost to Atletico Madrid 3 (Godin 36, Gameiro 37, Carrasco 90).

Premier League: Manchester United 1 (Ibrahimovic 21) drew with West Ham 1 (Sakho 2); Southampton 1 (Austin 1) bt Everton 0.

Serie A: Roma 3 (Dzeko 7, 10, Perotti 71-pen) bt Pescara 2 (Memushaj 60, Caprari 74).

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin 2 (Ibisevic 36, 67) bt Mainz 1 (Seydel 25).