BFC signs three more players

ADDING STRENGTH: Bengaluru FC’s latest signings, Mandar Rao Dessai, Arindam Bhattacharya and ‘Sena’ Ralte.  

Bengaluru FC announced on Tuesday the signing of three more players ahead of the I-League season.

Left-back Lalhmangaihsanga ‘Sena’ Ralte (28), winger Mandar Rao Dessai (24), and goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya (26) have all joined the club on season-long loan deals.

“We will be competing in two tournaments at the same time and it’s going to take squad depth if we are to do well,” said BFC head coach Albert Roca.

“Sena is coming off a good tournament with Mumbai City FC; Mandar (FC Goa) is a very talented youngster who has made rapid strides, and Arindam (FC Pune City) brings with him the kind of experience that will keep Amrinder (Singh) and Lalthuammawia Ralte on their toes.”

Bengaluru FC will begin its I-League title defence with a home fixture against Shillong Lajong on January 7.

