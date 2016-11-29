Atletico holds Blasters

PERSISTENCE PAYS OFF: Stephen Pearson (left), who had an early goal disallowed, kept pressing and got Atletico de Kolkata its equaliser. | Photo Credit: ISL

Secures its semis spot, and Dynamos’

Atletico de Kolkata warded off a spirited show of attacking football by Kerala Blasters FC in holding the latter to a 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League match at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium here on Tuesday.

The stalemate, which was Atletico’s fourth draw at home, did bring cheer to the hosts as the result saw it progress to the semifinals, making it the only side to have reached the play-offs stage in all the three editions.

With 19 points from 13 matches, Atletico retained the third spot ahead of Blasters (also on 19 points from 13 matches) on head-to-head count.

Delhi Dynamos, which is in the second spot with 20 points from 12 matches, was also assured of a place in the play-offs after this result.

With three semifinal spots sealed — Mumbai City FC being the first team to move up — Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC (15 points from 12 matches) will fight for the remaining berth.

This also meant the end of the road for defending champion Chennaiyin FC and FC Pune City, both of who are on 15 points from 13 matches.

FC Goa had already crashed out of the tournament with 11 points from 13 matches.

The host found the net first, in the sixth minute, but Stephen Pearson’s goal was disallowed as Javi Lara, who had set the Scotsman up from the right flank, was deemed to be off-side.

Blasters were off to a lively start themselves, getting the lead in the eighth minute with an opportunistic goal.

The goal was more a gift from the Atletico custodian Debjit Majumdar, who spilled a straightforward gather as the Blasters’ midfielder Mehtab Hossain essayed a floater towards the goal-mouth from the left flank. Capitalising on Majumdar’s mistake, Blasters defender Cedric Hengbert latched on to the ball and chipped it to the middle of the box for striker C.K. Vineeth to nod the ball into an open goal.

Helder Postiga, the marquee striker of the side, could be seen taking on the extra load as Atletico pressed for the equaliser.

The Portuguese World Cupper made a nice attempt in the 17th minute, but his long-ranger went wide.

The equaliser did come, though, in the 18th minute, as Postiga and fellow forward Iain Hume accomplished a sequence of fine passes near the Blasters’ box before setting up Pearson clear of the Blasters’ defensive array.

The Scottish midfielder accomplished the task of placing the ball home with relative ease.

Atletico held on to the scoreline for the rest of the action, though Blasters made a few brave efforts in the second half to regain the lead.

The visitor tried to use the speed of its Haitian forward Kervens Belfort.

However, Tiri and Arnab Mondal stood firm in the Atletico box thwarting the visitors’ offensive moves.