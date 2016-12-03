ATK held, stays third

Atletico de Kolkata and FC Pune city players vie for the ball during ISL Match in Kolkata on Friday.

Atletico de Kolkata ended its league campaign with a goalless draw against Pune City in their ISL match at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium on Friday.

The draw — its eighth in 14 matches — kept the host in the third spot with 20 points. Delhi, which also has 20 but has played a match less, is currently second in the standings.

Pune, which finished with 16 points from 14 games, had goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya to thank, for he thwarted Kolkata on numerous occasions.

In the eighth minute, Javi Lara’s curling free-kick was fisted over by Bhattacharya. Four minutes later, defender Oftense Nato’s rasping shot missed the target narrowly.

Kolkata made eight changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Kerala Blasters in its previous outing, with only Lara, Tiri and Abinash Ruidas retaining their places. Lara came up with another curling shot in the 17th minute, but Bhattacharya proved equal to the task again.

Juan Belencoso, whom coach Jose Molina has used mostly as a substitute, missed a sitter in the 20th minute.

The Spanish striker could only head the ball into the side-netting after receiving a Ruidas cross.

Just before the interval, Belencoso was wayward again, failing to tap home another key pass from Ruidas. In the 78th minute, Belencoso had the simple task of sending the ball into an open goal but failed yet again.

The Spaniard received the rebound after Bhattacharya had blocked the first attempt from substitute Stephen Pearson.

Pune’s Senegalese striker Momar Ndoye had a couple of opportunities. His first effort landed on the side-netting in the 33rd minute, while the second, late in the second half, was saved by ATK custodian Daniel Castro.