ATK closes in on semifinal berth

more-in

Atletico de Kolkata maintained its excellent unbeaten record against FC Goa as it scripted a dramatic 2-1 victory to leave FC Goa on the brink of elimination from the Hero Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here on Thursday.

Juan Belencoso gave ATK the lead in the 28th minute, but FC Goa equalised through Mandar Rao Desai in the 80th minute.

The visitors, however, had the last laugh when Stephen Pearson scored the match-winner in the second minute of added time.

The victory took ATK to the second spot with 18 points from 12 matches and almost knocked out FC Goa as the team coached by Zico is at the bottom with 11 points from 12 matches.