football Football

AIFF to bid for u-20 WC

more-in

After having secured the rights to host the 2017 FIFA under-17 World Cup in India, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel has indicated that the country is now ready to bid for the under-20 World Cup.

“We have told the FIFA Competitions Committee that we are keen to host the event in 2019, this will give a boost to our grassroots initiatives,” Patel told the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, the body tasked with local delivery of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Winning the under-17 World Cup hosting rights has sparked the interest of the Indian government in the development of the sport. Following the tournament we will bid for the u-20 World Cup.”

Terming the u-17 World Cup, the “defining moment of Indian football,” Patel hoped the current crop of youngsters would be ready for National team duty in time for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. — Principal Correspondent

Post a Comment
More In Football
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2016 5:43:00 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/AIFF-to-bid-for-u-20-WC/article16673168.ece

© The Hindu