AIFF to bid for u-20 WC

After having secured the rights to host the 2017 FIFA under-17 World Cup in India, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel has indicated that the country is now ready to bid for the under-20 World Cup.

“We have told the FIFA Competitions Committee that we are keen to host the event in 2019, this will give a boost to our grassroots initiatives,” Patel told the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, the body tasked with local delivery of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Winning the under-17 World Cup hosting rights has sparked the interest of the Indian government in the development of the sport. Following the tournament we will bid for the u-20 World Cup.”

Terming the u-17 World Cup, the “defining moment of Indian football,” Patel hoped the current crop of youngsters would be ready for National team duty in time for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. — Principal Correspondent