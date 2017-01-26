AIFF begins search for Adam’s successor

more-in

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has stepped up the search for Under-17 coach Nicolai Adam’s replacement after the players revolted against the coach. The Under-17 World Cup is scheduled to be held in October in India.

According to sources, Adam will be leaving shortly after “settling terms” with the AIFF and the Sports Authority of India. The allegations levelled by the players, who have been training under the German coach since April 2015, are serious “involving racial and physical abuse.”

According to the sources, the new coach will be named in the next few days after Adam is officially relieved of the job. It is learnt that the AIFF would be opting for someone who knows the Indian conditions well . — Special Correspondent