Chanambam Thambou HSS (Imphal) thrashed YUWA India (Ranchi) 7-1 in the under-17 girls’ category of the 56th Subroto Cup football tournament here on Monday.

The sub-junior boys’ semifinals would be played on Tuesday with BKSP (Dhaka) taking on Esteqal School(Kabul) and Govt. High School (Chandigarh) facing NCC Directorate (Odisha) for a spot in the final.

The results (u-17 girls): CTHSS, Imphal 7 (Daya Devi 5, Kritina Devi, Babysana Devi) bt YUWA 1 (Sumitra Kumari); GMRSS, Thiruvananthapuram 1 (Simna) bt SXHS, Bardez 0.

