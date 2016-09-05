The two I-League teams in the competition, Aizawl FC and DSK Shivajians, both made it to the semifinals of the 128th Durand Cup football on Monday with wins over Army Red and Army Green respectively.

Aizawl won 1-0 courtesy a solitary goal from its Ghanaian striker Bright Middleton in the 52nd minute to go top of Pool B with nine points from four games. This was Aizawl’s third win, its only loss coming against Manipur side Neroca FC which is likely to join it in the knockouts as well. Army Red remained on five points.

At the Harbaksh Stadium, Shivajians went top of Pool A with a 2-1 win against Army Green, riding on a brace from Spanish playmaker Juan Quero Barraso. Herojit Singh reduced the margin for the Army side, all three goals coming in the first half.

With this win, the Pune side went up to 10 points from its five games. The last match of the day saw Gangtok Himalayan register a 2-1 victory against Indian Navy. Nima Lepcha and Sanjay Chheti scored two goals in three minutes as Gangtok went into half time with a 2-0 lead. Pawandeep Singh reduced the margin for Navy two minutes after resumption.

The results:

Pool A: Gangtok Himalayan 2 (Nima Lepcha, Sanjay Chhetri) bt Indian Navy 1 (Pawandeep Singh); DSK Shivajians 2 (Juan Quero Barraso 2) bt Army Green 1 (Herojit Singh); Pool B: Aizawl FC 1 (Bright Middleton) bt Army Red 0.