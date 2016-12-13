10-man ATK holds out for a draw

more-in

MUMBAI: A 10-man Atletico de Kolkata advanced into a second final in three ISL seasons after a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Tuesday night.

The visitors won 3-2 on aggregate in the double-leg semifinal and after controlling emotions and the pace of play in the second half with a man short, ended up losing Spanish striker Juan Belencoso for the title clash for an off-the-ball offence after the final whistle. He got a red card.

The visitors overcame the loss of defender Robert Lalthlamuana (red card) by withdrawing players into their own half and soaking up the pressure.

Needing a draw to confirm a final place, ATK’s body language was positive in the second half after surviving a stormy first half when MCFC tore open the defence but no goals happened.

Alexandre Guimaraes, MCFC’s head coach, handed captaincy to the experienced Sunil Chhetri. Six foreigners were on the pitch for the home side, Norde from Haiti, Defederico from Argentina, Goian from Romania, Costa & Viera from Brazil, and Vadocz from Hungary.

Jose Molina, the visitors’ head coach, meanwhile chose to keep Hume, Postiga and Doutee on the bench.

The home fans let out a roar when Norde raced down the left wing, controlling the ball in a run to the goalline before ATK cleared at the expense of a corner. Defederico then slotted the ball in off a deflection, but the linesman’s flag was up for off-side.

Chhetri got a chance off a defensive lapse and advanced for a face-to-face situation with custodian Debjit, who however won the battle with a block.

The ATK goalmouth saw a lot of traffic, with the blues threatening moves down the left via Norde and the visitors losing possession frequently.

Chhetri darted to the goalline near the right post, pressurising the defender to thwart the threat again at the cost of a corner. Norde meanwhile continued to dance past defenders at will befor the the visitors slowed down the pace to gain control.

The match took a 43rd-minute twist with a red card to ATK defender Lalthamuana for a rash foul on Defederico. The referee flashed yellow, then red. The Argentine then went down under a shoulder charge from Abinash Ruidas, who was punished with a yellow as the first half, played at a blistering pace, ended goalless.

In the second half, MCFC pushed Otacilio Alves and Jackichand Singh into the mix, expecting the skilful Brazilian and the fleet-footed Indian to inject sparkle into play. However, ATK switched to clever tactics as it held on to the ball as long as possible in the rival half and waited for an anxious defence to commit fouls.