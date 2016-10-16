When Rishabh Pant earned his maiden First Class cap for Delhi last October, he was one of the several small-town boys from the hinterland who had moved to a metro to pursue the big cricket dream. Cut to Saturday, and Pant has grown in all respects: reputation as a batsman-wicketkeeper, fame and money thanks to his consistent performances first in the U-19 World Cup and IPL, followed by a fat price tag at the IPL auction. Still, he had a point to prove when he joined the Delhi team ahead of the domestic season.

With Tarak Sinha, one of the most successful and methodical coaches in Indian cricket, as his mentor, Pant had been tasked with proving his mettle at the First Class level. While he scored a hundred against Assam in last week’s season-opener, he was upset about throwing it away on 146.

“Only hundreds don’t work in cricket these days,” Pant, who celebrated his 19th birthday last week, said. “I got out on 146 in the last match. What’s the difference in getting out immediately after a century or after crossing 150? In today’s world, a value of a century is not much. You need double hundreds to get noticed.”

Pant moved from Roorkee in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand to Delhi four years ago on the insistence of Sinha, who has produced a battery of international cricketers over the last four decades. Since then, he has been improving his skills as batsman-wicketkeeper and learning to cope with the metro lifestyle.

“Discipline,” he singles out, is the difference between the two worlds. “That’s the key. Tarak sir keeps telling me to be disciplined in all aspects.”

Thanks to his aggressive style of batting and glovework, the Delhi changing room often refers to him as “mini-Gilly”. If Pant remains as focused on the game and keeps his feet on the ground, he could actually follow the footsteps of his idol, Adam Gilchrist.