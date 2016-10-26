Sport » Cricket

Abu Dhabi, October 26, 2016
Yasir spins Pakistan to series-clinching win

AGONY AND ECSTASY: Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah is all pumped after getting through Jermaine Blackwood’s defence that left the West Indian five short of a century.
Yasir Shah took ten wickets in Pakistan’s crushing 133-run second Test win over West Indies here on Tuesday to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The wily spinner finished with six for 124 in West Indies’ second innings as Jason Holder’s team was bowled out for 322 before tea on a weary fifth and final day pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Yasir had deprived West Indian batsman Jermaine Blackwood from scoring his second Test hundred when he bowled him for 95 in the pre-lunch session.

West Indies, set a mammoth 456-run target for an unlikely victory, still fought hard and batted for 108 overs with Shai Hope scoring a fighting 41.

Hope and Devendra Bishoo put on 45 for the eighth wicket before left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar (two for 51) had Hope and Bishoo (26) caught to finish the match.

In between Babar’s wickets, Yasir had Miguel Cummins bowled for nought to finish the match with figures of ten for 210.

Resuming at 171 for four, Blackwood and Chase batted without any problems for the first nine overs but in the tenth of the day, Yasir produced a sharp turning ball which took the edge off Chase’s bat to wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed for an easy catch.

Blackwood defied Pakistan’s spin-cum-pace attack in the first session by adding 63 for the fifth wicket with Chase (20) and another 57 with Hope to counter a fifth day pitch.

When it seemed Blackwood would complete his second Test hundred, Yasir produced a beautiful delivery which kept straight and hit the batsman’s pad before dislodging the stumps. Blackwood hit 11 boundaries during his enterprising 127-ball stay.

Yasir then trapped Holder leg before for 16 to complete his second five-wicket haul of the the series.

Pakistan had won the first Test by 56 runs in Dubai, leaving the third and final Test in Sharjah starting from Sunday inconsequential.

