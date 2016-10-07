Uttar Pradesh trounced Karnataka in the Shri Chimambhai Patel Memorial Cup all-India T20 women’s cricket tournament at Gurramguda village, near here, on Thursday.

The scores:

Telangana 104 for five in 20 overs (Anusha 61, Roopa two for 19) lost to Bihar 105 for two in 17.2 overs (Suchitra 37, Rachana 30).

UP 158 for three (Diksha 47, Prateebha 35) bt Karnataka 27 (Sona four for five, Irram Khan four for six).