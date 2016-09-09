It has been a month since the Justice Lodha Committee set the BCCI and its members deadlines of September 30 and October 15 to implement a series of its recommendations validated by the Supreme Court to reform Indian cricket.

The Committee’s secretary, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, recently informed all member associations that the BCCI Secretary Ajay Shirke “has confirmed to the [Lodha] Committee by way of a progress report dated 25-8-2016 that the timeline laid down by the Committee is being adhered to unless there is an order of the Supreme Court that alters the position.”

It does not appear, though, that the Board, which has to adopt the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations by September 30, has made tangible moves to change its governance and management structure as recommended.

The Committee’s first timeline also requires the State associations to amend their constitution, Memorandum of Association, Rules and Regulations and by-laws to bring them in alignment with the report and the judgement.

However, a BCCI official said: “Notices have not been issued to adopt MoA and rules and regulations or for amendments to the constitution.”

A Supreme Court order had also instructed the three Board members each from Maharashtra and Gujarat to determine their annual order of rotation to become full members with voting rights.

Sources said that no meeting had taken place among these members.

Two of Gujarat’s members are said to be in USA after being sent there to watch the two T20Is between India and the West Indies. “We have not even talked about it,” said one of Gujarat’s members.

The Lodha Committee has recommended that Puducherry be made an associate member, and the first timeline also stated that the Board has to begin the process of giving shape to the Cricket Players Association and also fund it.

Sankaranarayanan, a Supreme Court advocate himself, has reminded the BCCI members of the apex court’s directive of which said: “[T]he BCCI and all concerned shall cooperate and act in aid of the Committee and its directives. Should any impediments arise, the Committee shall be free to seek appropriate directions from this Court by filing a status report in that regard.”

The Committee has debarred the BCCI from taking decisions for the next year and in these circumstances it will be interesting to see how the members react at its AGM here on September 21.