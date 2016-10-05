Subramaniam Badrinath, the newly-appointed captain of the Hyderabad team for the Ranji Trophy this season, believes that the biggest challenge for him is to understand the boys and help them become much better performers.

“To work with them, keep interacting, trying to find their mindset and giving them a feel of what it takes to be a good cricketer. These are the key areas of focus during my stint,” the 36-year-old Badrinath reveals ahead of the Ranji season opener against Goa starting in Nagpur from October 6.

“Obviously, I just cannot focus on my batting alone. I have to play so many roles and not just as a batsman — the leadership, mentoring and guiding them through testing times.

“It would be great if I am able to guide at least four to five cricketers play to their best of abilities. That will be real contribution from my side, if it happens,” he remarked.

“I don’t say that there will be pressure on me of expectations having played first-class cricket for 15 years now,” remarked Badrinath, who played two Tests and seven ODIs for India.

The former India middle-order batsman says that he is aware that Hyderabad has not done really well in the last couple of seasons but insists there are no questions talent-wise with the team.

“They have the talent and it is all about instilling self-belief in them to make them much better cricketers,” he pointed out.

“We are looking forward to a very good season ahead as the preparations have been good despite rains in Hyderabad.

“Playing the practice game against Tripura gave us a clear hint of the areas where we are strong, to be focussed for further improvement,” he said.

Reflecting on the concept of neutral venues for Ranji games this season, Badrinath feels it is a welcome initiative which should bring out the best from any player at different venues.

“The best part is there will be no pressure of expectation of playing at home anymore now. The players and the support staff can be more relaxed even while the whole endeavour is to keep improving with each match,” he observed.

“Ëssentially, we should not think too much about playing in unfamiliar conditions which itself present a huge challenge and should get the best out of the players,” Badrinath felt.

“Adaptability to different playing conditions is the key to success this season,” he said.

“Ï would be glad if my efforts to empower the cricketers with my experience and knowledge produce the kind of results that are expected this season from Hyderabad,” Badrinath said.