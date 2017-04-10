The opening match of the first Sunday double-header of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions was anything but a thriller, with the former storming to victory by nine wickets. The second game of the evening was your typical edge-of-the-seat stuff, with Mumbai Indians pulling off a heist against Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing 179 with a ball to spare. Central to this chase was a relatively unknown left-handed batsman from Delhi, Nitish Rana, who scored 50 off 29 balls and nearly saw Mumbai through to the end.

Rana walked in at No. 3 after the Mumbai openers had added 65. It soon became 74 for 3 in the tenth over and 97 for 4 in the 13th. Mumbai needed at least one from the top order to try and bat through the innings and Rana stepped up, hitting five fours and three sixes till he departed in the 19th over. Hardik Pandya finished the job with his blitzy 29 off 11 balls, but the victory was set up by Rana, their mainstay.

So who is Nitish Rana? Rana was bought by Mumbai Indians for 10 lakh before the 2015 IPL, but he never got a game that season. An attacking left-handed batsman, Rana was first picked by his native Delhi in 2012-13 as a limited-overs player. He made his first-class Ranji Trophy debut only in 2015-16. He made an impact in his first few minutes as a Ranji player, though not as a batsman, but as a fielder. Playing against Vidarbha, Rana, fielding at square leg ran out Wasim Jaffer off the first ball of the match. Rana scored 61 in the first innings.

It was a good debut first-class season for Rana, finishing as the highest run-getter for Delhi, scoring 557 runs in seven games, with an average of over 50. Rana showed his Twenty20 prowess that season during the inter-state tournament, scoring 299 runs and topping the table for the most sixes hit with 21.

Rana played four matches for Mumbai Indians in the 2016 IPL, scoring 104 runs with a highest of 70, including eight sixes. Rana didn’t have a good season in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi in 2016-17, just before the current IPL. He made just ten runs in three innings and was dropped. His Delhi captain, Gautam Gambhir, wasn’t in favour of dropping Rana and even criticised the coach, KP Bhaskar, of “creating an atmosphere of uncertainty” in the dressing room by discarding young players on the basis of a few bad performances.

Clearly, Gambhir saw what Rana could bring to the table as an attacking batsman. Interestingly, Gambhir, who captains Knight Riders, was watching from the other side of the fence when Rana starred for Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Gambhir may have felt the sting of the defeat, but also pleased that the batsman he publicly backed a month ago made the headlines for the right reasons.