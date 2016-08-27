There were a couple of 'firsts' in the Twenty20 match held Lauderhill, Florida. It was the first time an International match was held at the venue. But one man decided to take the game head on, caring very little for reputation or the occasion Evin Lewis.

Lewis hit the fifth fastest hundred as he reached the milestone in just 48 balls. The injury to Chris Gayle proved to be a blessing for the 24-year-old, who replaced the star batsman in the playing XI. None of the Indian bowlers came out unscathed as they were butchered by the batting pyrotechnics of the world champions.

Today’s 245 for 6 was the third highest innings total in a T20, behind 260/6 scored by Sri Lanka against Kenya in 2007 and 248/6 by Australia against England in 2013.

This was also the highest T20 International score against India by any team, surpassing the 219 for 4 by South Africa in Johannesburg in March 2012.

The Trinidad and Tobago player was a part of the championship winning Under-19 side in 2008. He announced his arrival on the international stage during the 2013 Champions League tournament where he was the top-scorer of his team.