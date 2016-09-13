Team India’s cricket in the next 12 months will revolve around three home Test series. The team will kick-start the season against New Zealand with three Tests and five one-day internationals. England then arrive for five Tests and six limited-overs matches, while the Australia series is scheduled for February and March next year.

The long season has provided an opportunity for taking the game to new centres in the country. For the first time a Test match will be played in Indore, Rajkot, Visakhapatnam, Dharamshala, Ranchi and Pune.

Here's the list of Test matches that India will be playing in the next 12 months: