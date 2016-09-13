TOPICS

cricket

Test cricket

Team India’s cricket in the next 12 months will revolve around three home Test series. The team will kick-start the season against New Zealand with three Tests and five one-day internationals. England then arrive for five Tests and six limited-overs matches, while the Australia series is scheduled for February and March next year.

The long season has provided an opportunity for taking the game to new centres in the country. For the first time a Test match will be played in Indore, Rajkot, Visakhapatnam, Dharamshala, Ranchi and Pune.

Here's the list of Test matches that India will be playing in the next 12 months:

Date Against Venue
Sept. 22 New Zealand Green Park, Kanpur
Sept. 30 New Zealand Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Oct. 08 New Zealand Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Nov. 09 England Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Nov. 17 England ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Nov. 26 England IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Dec. 08 England Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Dec. 16 England M.A. Chidambaram, Chennai
Feb. 08 Bangladesh Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
TBA Australia TBA
TBA Australia TBA
TBA Australia TBA
More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Williamson said he doesn’t have any problems in balancing captaincy and batting.

Kane Williamson: ‘I admire Virat, learn a lot from him’
Mike Hesson also expressed happiness with the working relationship that he shares with skipper Kane Williamson.

NZ coach Hesson: 'Pink ball Test discussed but didn't work out'
India Blue's Ravindra Jadeja exults after dismissing Gurkeerat Mann of India Red on Monday

Duleep Trophy: Jadeja's five-for all but seals title for India Blue
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan scored only 188 runs between them in the West Indies Test series.

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan retained for NZ Test series
More »
go back to thehindu.com