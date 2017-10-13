Cricket

Wet outfield nixes final India vs AustraliaT20

Oh a dampener! There was a lot of action, unfortunately not cricket, as even the best efforts couldn't offset the wet outfield.

Wet ground conditions renders play impossible

The third and final T20 International between India and Australia was abandoned due to wet ground conditions at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Friday night.

The decision to call off the contest — after two inspections at 7.00 p.m. and 7.45 p.m. — meant that the Paytm series ended in a one-all draw.

The formal announcement was made at 8. 15 p.m. and the Australians were the first to the teams left the Stadium followed by the Indian team.

The match referee Richie Richardson had an inspection, in the company of the two umpires, of the outfield especially the wet patches near the boundary.

Later, a final call was taken as the ground was not fit to play as per international standards.

