...AND JACK! Mohammad Amir was the last to depart as Pakistan lost six wickets for a mere 11 runs.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo grabbed eight for 49 on Sunday as Pakistan suffered a dramatic second-innings collapse on the fourth day of the first Test, leaving West Indies a target of 346 runs.

Pakistan had a 222-run lead from its massive first innings of 579 for three declared, but captain Misbah-ul-Haq did not enforce the follow-on. That looked a mistake as Pakistan was all at sea against Bishoo while searching for quick runs, and was bowled out for 123 just after Dinner.

Bishoo exploited the rough as Pakistan collapsed from 112 for four to all-out only 11 runs later.

Earlier, West Indies was bowled out for 357 as leg-spinner Yasir Shah bagged five for 121 and became the joint second-fastest bowler to reach 100 wickets, in 17 Tests.

Englishman George Lohmann got his 100 wickets in just 16 Tests, while Australians Charlie Turner and Clarrie Grimmett, and England’s Sydney Barnes all reached the milestone in their 17th.

Scoreboard:

Pakistan — 1st innings: 579 for three decl.

West Indies — 1st innings: K. Brathwaite lbw b Yasir 32, L. Johnson lbw b Yasir 15, Darren Bravo c Azhar b Nawaz 87, M. Samuels lbw b Sohail 76, J. Blackwood c Sarfraz b Riaz 37, R. Chase c Azam b Riaz 6, S. Dowrich lbw b Yasir 32, J. Holder b Yasir 20, D. Bishoo b Nawaz 17, M. Cummins b Yasir 0, S. Gabriel (not out) 6; Extras (b-9, lb-8, nb-11, w-1): 29; Total (in 123.5 overs): 357.

Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-69, 3-182, 4-259, 5-266, 6-300, 7-325, 8-346, 9-351.

Pakistan bowling: Amir 22-6-54-0, Sohail 16-2-56-1, Yasir 43-15-121-5, Riaz 23.3-3-65-2, Nawaz 16.5-5-38-2, Azhar 2.3-1-6-0.

Pakistan — 2nd innings: Sami Aslam c Blackwood b Bishoo 44, Azhar Ali lbw b Gabriel 2, Asad Shafiq lbw b Bishoo 5, Babar Azam b Bishoo 21, Misbah-ul-Haq b Bishoo 15, Sarfraz Ahmed st Dowrich b Bishoo 15, Mohammad Nawaz b Bishoo 0, Wahab Riaz c Brathwaite b Bishoo 5, Yasir Shah c & b Holder 2, Sohail Khan (not out) 1, Mohammad Amir b Bishoo 1; Extras (b-10b, nb-2) 12; Total (in 31.5 overs) 123.

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-20, 3-77, 4-93, 5-112, 6-112, 7-118, 8-121, 9-121.

West Indies bowling: Gabriel 7-1-23-1, Cummins 7-0-29-0, Bishoo 13.5-1-49-8, Holder 4-0-12-1.