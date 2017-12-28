Windies aim to bounce back in first T20I

Key men: Ross Taylor, right, and Martin Guptill’s return to the T20I squad will be welcome news for New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre;Vivek Bendre -

After staying winless in the Test and One-Day International series, the West Indies will aim to bounce back in the first T20I against New Zealand at the Saxton Oval here on Friday.

The concern, however, for the visitors will be some key players missing in the squad — spinner Sunil Narine and hard-hitting batsman Kieron Pollard have skipped the tour citing personal reasons.

Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite and Samuel Badree will have to play the key role in motivating the relatively inexperienced side, which includes Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton and Kesrick Williams.

New Zealand has also decided to rest Kane Williamson for the first T20I, temporarily handing the leadership responsibilities to Tim Southee. Trent Boult is also on a break, which will see him miss at least the first two matches.

The teams: New Zealand: Tim Southee (Capt), Ross Taylor, Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips (wk), Anaru Kitchen, Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Capt), Samuel Badree, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher (wk), Chris Gayle, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Shai Hope, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton and Kesrick Williams.